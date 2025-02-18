Tesla Begins Hiring In India: Check Job Openings And Locations

Tesla has started hiring in India, signalling its potential entry into the market. The electric vehicle giant posted job openings for 13 roles, including customer service and operational positions, on LinkedIn. Of these, five positions are based in both Mumbai and Delhi. The remaining roles are focused on Mumbai.

This came days after its CEO Elon Musk met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States.

Tesla Hiring for Multiple Roles in India

Tesla has opened hiring for 13 positions in India, as per job listings on LinkedIn. The roles span customer service, sales, operations, and technical support.

Customer Support Specialist: Minimum 2 years of experience in automotive technical support. An associate degree or certification in automotive technology is preferred. Inside Sales Advisor: Bachelor's degree preferred. Relevant customer-facing experience can be considered in place of a degree. Tesla Advisor: Must have a valid driver's license and a clean driving record. Service Advisor: Preference for candidates with an associate degree or certification in automotive technology. Order Operations Specialist: Requires experience in order operations and people management. Service Manager: Leadership experience in a service-driven industry is required; automotive expertise is not mandatory. Store Manager: 8+ years of experience in retail, sales, or key account management, with a proven track record in achieving targets. At least 3 years of team management experience is required. Parts Advisor: A degree or certification in automotive technology or equivalent experience. Requires 1-3 years in the automotive industry. Business Operations Analyst: Must be proficient in business systems, MS Office, and Excel. Fluency in English and local languages required. Service Technician: Requires 1-3 years of experience in a dealership setting and 3-5 years in the automotive industry. Consumer Engagement Manager: 7+ years of experience in marketing and consumer engagement, preferably for a lifestyle brand. Customer Support Advisor: Strong communication skills in English and local languages. Supervisory experience in customer support is an advantage. Delivery Operations Specialist: Minimum 3 years of experience in a relevant role with strong organisational and communication skills.

Interested candidates can check Tesla's LinkedIn page for more details and apply online.

This comes after years of engagement between Tesla and India. The company was previously hesitant to enter the market due to concerns over high import duties. However, India recently reduced the customs duty on luxury cars, dropping the tax from 110 per cent to 70 percent for vehicles priced over $40,000 (approximately Rs 35 lakh), which may have encouraged Tesla to expand. India's electric car sales reached nearly 1 lakh units last year, a sharp contrast to China's 11 million units.

Tesla is also expected to launch a low-cost electric vehicle in India this year. While the Model 3, its most affordable car in the US, costs around $30,000 (over Rs 26 lakh), a cheaper version is expected for the Indian market to stay competitive.