Terrorist Behind Kashmiri Pandit's Killing Gunned Down In Anti-Terror Op

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday, police said. One of the terrorists was involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma in February this year, they added

Morifat Maqbool and Jazim Farooq, alias Abrar, were killed during an anti-terror operation in Shopian's Alshipora area, the police said.

"Two (02) #terrorists killed. Search going on. Killed #terrorists have been identified as Morifat Maqbool & Jazim Farooq @ Abrar of #terror outfit LeT. #Terrorist Abrar was involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit late Sanjay Sharma: ADGP Kashmir," the Kashmir Zone Police posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Sanjay Sharma, who worked as a security guard at a bank, was shot by terrorists In February while he was on his way to a market near his home. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

This is the second encounter when terrorists involved into killing of Sharma were killed. Two days after Sharma's death, Aquib Mushtaq Bhat, another terrorist involved in the killing was shot dead in an encounter after a joint operation by army and the police in Pulwama's Padgampora village on February 28.

Both terrorists have been linked with the Lashkar-e-Toiba.

Sharma's last rites was attended by hundreds of Kashmiris including senior police officers in the Pulwama district. The February attack was the first on a Hindu civilian in Jammu and Kashmir this year, after a over four months.

