Temple Inauguration, Keynote Address: Details Of PM Modi 2-Day UAE Trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a two-day tour beginning Tuesday. This will be Prime Minister Modi's seventh visit to the UAE, which is anticipated to bolster the already close and multi-faceted ties between the two nations.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to engage in bilateral talks with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE. The discussions are expected to focus on deepening and strengthening the strategic partnership, with an emphasis on expanding collaboration across various sectors. Regional and international issues of mutual interest will also be on the agenda.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi will meet with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Defence Minister of the UAE. As a guest of honour, he will participate in the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai, where he is slated to deliver a special keynote address.

One of the highlights of the visit is the inauguration of the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.

The UAE was one of the top four foreign direct investors in India during the fiscal year 2022-23. Bilateral trade between India and the UAE reached an impressive $85 billion during that time, solidifying their positions as crucial trading partners for each other. This economic collaboration has been further facilitated by agreements such as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in February 2022 and the Local Currency Settlement (LCS) System established in July 2023.

The Indian community, numbering around 3.5 million in the UAE, forms the largest expatriate group in the country. Their contributions to the socio-economic development of the UAE have played a crucial role in fostering strong people-to-people ties.