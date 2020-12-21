Temperature In Rajasthan's Mount Abu Dips To Minus 2 Degrees: Weather Office

In plains, Bhilwara was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius.

Jaipur:

The minimum temperature increased marginally in parts of Rajasthan on Monday even as the mercury dipped below freezing point in Mount Abu where the night temperature was recorded at minus 2 degrees Celsius.

Churu, Dabok, Chittogarh, Vanasthali, Pilani, Ganganagar and Sikar recorded a night temperature of 4.7 degrees, 4.8 degrees, 5 degrees, 6 degrees, 6.1 degrees, 6.3 degrees and 6.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, the Meteorological Department said.

The night temperatures would further increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next 24 hours in the state, it added.

