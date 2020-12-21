Temperature In Rajasthan's Mount Abu Dips To Minus 2 Degrees: Weather Office

The night temperatures would further increase by 2-3 degrees in 24 hours in the state. (File)

The minimum temperature increased marginally in parts of Rajasthan on Monday even as the mercury dipped below freezing point in Mount Abu where the night temperature was recorded at minus 2 degrees Celsius.

In plains, Bhilwara was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius.

Churu, Dabok, Chittogarh, Vanasthali, Pilani, Ganganagar and Sikar recorded a night temperature of 4.7 degrees, 4.8 degrees, 5 degrees, 6 degrees, 6.1 degrees, 6.3 degrees and 6.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, the Meteorological Department said.

The night temperatures would further increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next 24 hours in the state, it added.