Heatwave Relief In Rajasthan Likely During Next 48 Hours: Weather Office

Most places in Rajasthan would get some relief from heatwave and maximum temperatures are likely to fall by two to three degrees Celsius during the next 48 days, the local weather office said on Saturday.

Due to the effect of a new western disturbance, partly cloudy sky is expected in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions during the next 48 hours, according to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur.

Sudden gusty winds and light to moderate rainfall are also likely in these divisions, it said.

In the remaining areas, the weather will remain dry, a weather department officer said.

The officer said that the maximum temperatures in the state are likely to fall by two to three degrees Celsius and most places are likely to record below 45 degrees Celsius during the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions prevailed in Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Dholpur and Bharatpur.

The office said that on June 4 and 5, some places will again experience heatwaves.

