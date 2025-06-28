Advertisement
Telugu Anchor Swetcha Votarkar Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad

Swetcha V was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence here on Friday night.

Read Time: 2 mins
Swetcha's father has named an individual he holds responsible for his daughter's death.

  • A 40-year-old Telugu news presenter allegedly died by suicide at her home
  • Swetcha V was found hanging from a ceiling fan on Friday night
  • Her father filed a complaint naming a person responsible for her death
Hyderabad:

A 40-year-old journalist and news presenter of a prominent Telugu channel allegedly died by suicide, police said on Saturday.

Swetcha V was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence here on Friday night.

A case of suicide was registered following a complaint lodged by her father who named an individual he holds responsible for his daughter's death, police added.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao offered his condolences on the demise of the news anchor.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate demise of Swetcha Votarkar, a fierce journalist, writer and a dedicated Telanganite. I am at loss for words," he said in a post on X.

"To everyone reading this - if you ever feel that life is tough, please don't hesitate to reach out to a professional. Life is meant to be lived and there is always support available," Rama Rao said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

