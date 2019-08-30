Tell Us UP Student's 'Exact Location', Top Court Tells Yogi Government

Chinmayananda's lawyer called the case a "conspiracy".

Give the "exact location" of the Uttar Pradesh woman missing since Saturday, the Supreme Court said today as it was told by the state government that the 23-year-old student had been found in Rajasthan and was being taken home. BJP leader Chinmayanand had been accused of kidnapping the woman.

"Find out her exact location now. How much time will she take to be present in court," the Supreme Court said, asking the UP government to give the information "within five minutes".

Replying to the top court, the state government said the "exact location" of the woman is Fatehpur Sikri and it will take her two and a half hours to reach Delhi.

The Supreme Court decided on Thursday to take up the case after lawyers raised concerns that it could turn into the another "Unnao case", where a powerful BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar - expelled only recently from the party - is accused of raping a minor girl from his village in 2017 and conspiring to murder her in a recent car crash.

"Only the police are making the statement but she has not been seen on TV," said the petitioners, saying they still feared for the woman's safety.

The UP police said the woman had been found with a friend and was being taken home.

The woman, a law student, went missing on Saturday after posting a video on Facebook alleging that a "big leader of the Sant Samaj" had "destroyed the lives of many other girls and also has threatened to kill me". She requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help her.

The woman's video was widely circulated on social media. Based on her video, her father blamed Chinmayanand, a former union minister who heads the management of the college where the woman studies.

The police filed the family's case only on Tuesday, three days after she went missing, and charged Chinmayanand with kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

His lawyer asserted that the allegations were false and an attempt to extort the politician.







