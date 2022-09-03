Telangana To Observe September 17 As 'National Integration Day'

Telangana's KCR will hoist the national flag at a public garden on September 17. (File)

The Telangana government on Saturday said it has decided to observe September 17 as the "Telangana National Integration Day." September 17 is the day erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

An official release issued after the State Cabinet meet headed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that the government would organise a three-day celebration beginning September 16.

On September 17, the Chief Minister would hoist the national flag at a public garden and address the people while the ministers and other public representatives would do the same at their respective centres, it said.

A massive rally would be taken out in the city following which KCR would address a public meeting.

On September 18, freedom fighters of the state would be honoured in all the district headquarters besides felicitating the poets, artistes and other personalities.

The Cabinet has also decided to increase the number of beneficiaries under the Dalit Bandhu Scheme from 100 to 500 in every Assembly constituency, it said.

