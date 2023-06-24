Telangana Principal, Teachers Object To Student Wearing Scarf; Case Filed

The girl was allegedly told not to wear the scarf inside the classroom. (Representational)

A case was registered against the principal and three teachers of a private school here for allegedly objecting to a student wearing a scarf as per her religious choice, police said on Saturday.

The case was booked following a complaint by a Class X student who claimed that an objection was raised to her wearing the scarf on June 23, they said.

The girl was allegedly told not to wear the scarf inside the classroom, they said.

The case was registered under different sections of IPC - including Section 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) - and the Juvenile Justice Act, they said.



