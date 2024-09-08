Telangana Man Shoots Reel With Cobra In Mouth, Dies After Being Bitten

Shivraj shows thumbs up as the video ends

A shocking incident has been reported from Telangana where a man died after being bitten by a cobra that he kept in his mouth. According to local outlets, 20-year-old Shivraj decided to perform the bizarre shoot to get famous on the internet. The incident took place in Desipet village of Kamareddy district in Telangana.

The outlets said that Shivraj and his father made a living by killing snakes. The cobra was also caught by the duo and Shivaraj's father asked him to keep the snake in his mouth while he made the video.

The clip circulating on social media shows Shivraj standing in the middle of a road and looking at the camera with folded hands. As the video progresses, Shivraj runs his hand through his hair, while the snake is seen wiggling to break free.

Shivraj shows thumbs up as the video ends, leading social media users shocked.

"People are so reckless with their lives," commented one user. "This shows how our youths are addicted to social media. To get instant popularity there are risking their life," commented another.

In July, a drunk man in Andhra Pradesh was m hospitalised after provoking a venomous cobra for over an hour. Madhubabu Nagaraju, who was heavily intoxicated, spotted the cobra slithering into college premises in Kadiri and caught hold of it. The serpent tried to escape into a nearby thicket but was unable to do so.

Passers-by and bystanders tried to warn Nagaraju many times but he ignored all of them and continued to 'play' with the snake.

The cobra eventually bit the man and he landed in a hospital.