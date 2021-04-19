Telangana High Court's 48-Hour Ultimatum To State To Decide On Lockdown

Telangana recorded 4,009 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours (File photo)

The Telangana government was given a two-day ultimatum by the High Court to decide on a lockdown to tackle rising Covid. "Within 48 hours, the government must decide on a lockdown or curfew, otherside the court shall issue orders," the High Court said.

The High Court also issued a set of instructions and asked for a full report from the Telangana government.

The court asked the government for "ward-wise data" on positive cases in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporaton. It also asked for RT-PCR reports within 24 hours.

Taking note of excessive gatherings for marriages, functions and in public places, the court said the government must take action.

The government has to come up with replies in the next hearing on Friday.