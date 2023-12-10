Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Visits KCR In Hospital, Assures All Help

Revanth Reddy checked with KCR's family about the veteran's health

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met his predecessor, former Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, today at a private hospital in Hyderabad, where he is currently being treated after a fall.

KCR was rushed to Hyderabad's Yashoda Hospital after he fell at his farmhouse in Erravalli - around 60 km from Hyderabad - on December 7. He underwent a hip replacement surgery at the hospital.

At the hospital, Mr Reddy, who took oath as Chief Minister on December 8, checked with KCR's family about the veteran's health. The Chief Minister also spoke with the BRS chief, who spoke about about his injuries, a video showed.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets former CM and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao at Yashoda Hospital



(Video source - Telangana CMO)

Speaking to reporters, Revanth Reddy said he has instructed the chief secretary and officials concerned to extend all necessary help and cooperation for KCR's treatment, reported news agency PTI.

"I requested him (KCR) to recover fast and participate in the Telangana assembly session to voice the people's concerns. His advice is needed to offer good governance to the people," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister's hospital visit to check on KCR highlights a rare political camaraderie between rivals despite the daily political opposition.

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao suffered a hairline fracture in his hip after he slipped and fell in the washroom of his farmhouse in Erravalli late Thursday night. He is currently recuperating after surgery, his daughter K Kavitha said.

It will take around eight weeks for the veteran to recover, doctors said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the leader a speedy recovery and wrote: "Distressed to know that former Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health."