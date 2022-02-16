KCR's Sunday Lunch With Uddhav Thackeray, Says 'Keep Up The Good Work'

Telangana Chief Minister KCR has been invited to lunch by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been invited to lunch by his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday (February 20), his office said today.

Mr Rao's office said he had told Uddhav Thackeray: "You are doing good work. Keep it up. Hum aapke saath hain (we are with you)."

The exchange comes as Mr Rao, or KCR, works the phones in his mission to consolidate forces against the BJP for the 2024 national election.

KCR had already spoken about his plans to visit Mumbai to meet with the Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief.

Yesterday, he received support from former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular).

Mr Gowda called him and expressed full support for the fight against "communal" forces, sources in the Chief Minister's Office told NDTV.

The Telangana Chief Minister has been talking to several opposition leaders.

Over the past few weeks, Mr Rao has met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, among others.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said she will visit Hyderabad.

Ms Banerjee is already planning to bring together Chief Ministers of Opposition-ruled states over the alleged "misuse of power by the Governors".