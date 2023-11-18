On Vijayashanti's 'No Action Against BRS' Charge, Amit Shah Says...

Amit Shah said those making such claims had been in BJP for the last three years.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said it is not BJP's culture to take action against anyone over allegations of corruption at the time of elections and that action is taken when investigation agencies complete their probe.

Asked about the allegation of ex-BJP leader Vijayashanti who switched over to the Congress two days ago that action is not taken against the corruption of BRS though the Centre is aware of it, he said the BJP in its Telangana election manifesto has recommended inquiry by a retired Supreme Court judge (into the allegations of corruption by BRS).

"Our fight against corruption is going on strongly in Telangana as well. It is not BJP's culture to take action on anyone without completion of probe because elections are happening. The way KCR harassed our leaders, we don't do against anyone," he told reporters here.

"When the probe is completed, agencies reach a decision, then action will be taken definitely. That's why in our manifesto, we have recommended judicial inquiry by a retired Supreme Court judge," he said.

He said those making such claims had been in BJP for the last three years.

Asking as to why such leaders remember the matter only after quitting the BJP, he said their intention is to score marks in the party that they have joined.

Asked about Congress leader P Chidambaram seeking apology for the loss of lives during the Telangana agitation, he said responsibility lies with those who are in power.

Amit Shah also said the BJP's Telangana manifesto is like a guarantee given by PM Modi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)