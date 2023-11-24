'KCR Only Accumulated Crores For Son In 10 Years...': Amit Shah In Telangana

Amit Shah alleged KCR's party gave tickets to the people involved in corruption cases (File)

Launching a blistering attack on the BRS government in poll-bound Telangana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday claimed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did nothing in his 10-year rule other than indulging in corruption for his son and state minister KT Rama Rao.

Addressing a rally in Armoor city in the Nizamabad district of Telangana on Friday, the Union Minister said all those found guilty of corruption in the state will be brought to book if the BJP is elected.

"KCR hasn't fulfilled any of the promises he made to the people of the state. He didn't do anything other than misappropriate thousands of crores in corruption money for his son, KTR. If elected, the BJP will set up an inquiry commission to look into all the scams and frauds committed by KCR. Every single found guilty of corruption will be put in jail," Mr Shah said.

He alleged that KCR's party gave tickets to the people involved in corruption cases, adding that the BRS 'trades party tickets'.

"The BRS legislators seized government land allocated for building bus depots for the convenience of commuters and raised shopping malls instead. Why did KCR give tickets to such MLAs? It is because the BRS trades party tickets," he said.

In a further swipe at the BRS chief, the Union Home Minister said the latter doesn't celebrate the Hyderabad Liberation Day for fear of ruffling the feathers of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

"Due to the fear of Razakars (a Muslim section) and Owaisi (Asaduddin Owaisi), KCR doesn't celebrate the Hyderabad Liberation Day. However, Modi-ji has decided that the Hyderabad Liberation Day will be celebrated with much fervour every year if we are voted to power," he added.

Mr Shah said the culprits behind the question paper leak shall also be identified and put behind bars.

"In the last seven years, exam papers in six categories under Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) were leaked. We have decided that we will give jobs on merit to 2.5 lakh youth of Telangana. Those accused in the paper leak incidents will also be identified and put behind bars," Mr Shah said.

He also promised a National Turmeric Board in the state if the BJP is elected.

"PM Narendra Modi has promised to set up a National Turmeric Board here so that the turmeric farmers get fair remuneration for their produce, build a value chain, and increase exports. We will also encourage research in medicines made from turmeric," he added.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rasthtra Samithi, Congress, and BJP in the November 30 polls while the votes will be counted on December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the BRS, previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 percent of the total vote share.

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

