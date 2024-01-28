Tejashwi Yadav's "Tired Chief Minister" Swipe After Nitish Kumar's Exit

Tejashwi Yadav said Nitish Kumar was an "already tired Chief Minister"

Tejashwi Yadav, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister who found himself outmanoeuvred in an alliance realignment blitz, has called his former ally Nitish Kumar a "Chief Minister who was already a tired man".

"It seems we made a tired CM (chief minister) work. The game is not over yet," Tejashwi Yadav, the son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav, told reporters today.

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), has reforged a new alliance with the BJP and will form government with the support of BJP MLAs. He will take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the ninth time.

"Khel abhi shuru hua hai, khel abhi baki hain (game has just started, it is not over yet). What I say, I do... I can give you in writing that the JD(U) will be finished in 2024. The public is with us," the outgoing Deputy Chief Minister said. "I want to thank the BJP that it got ready to induct his (Nitish Kumar's) party in their alliance," he added.