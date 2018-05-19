NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
LiveResultsMLAsVotesHeat MapAssemblyRegionsPeopleMapSeatsMore

"Truth Can't Be Defeated": Tejashwi Yadav On Developments In Karnataka

Tejashwi Yadav had led a delegation of RJD, Congress, CPI-ML and HAM leaders to the Bihar Governor to stake claim to form government in the state.

All India | | Updated: May 19, 2018 22:37 IST
66 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Truth Can't Be Defeated': Tejashwi Yadav On Developments In Karnataka

The RJD is the single-largest party in the 243-member Bihar Assembly with 80 MLAs.

Patna:  Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav today said truth can never be defeated and it will always defeat "a lie or liar", after B S Yeddyurappa quit as the Karnataka Chief Minister without facing the floor test in the state assembly.

"Truth can never be defeated! Truth will always defeat a lie or liar! #KarnatakaFloorTest," Tejashwi Yadav said in a tweet.

Mr Yadav, the younger son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, had led a delegation of RJD, Congress, CPI-ML and HAM leaders to Bihar Governor Satya Pal Mallik yesterday to stake claim to form government in the state on the lines of Karnataka, where the single-largest party, the BJP, was invited to form the government, even though it fell short of a majority in the recently-concluded assembly polls.

Comments
The RJD is the single-largest party in the 243-member Bihar Assembly with 80 MLAs.

It is in alliance with the Congress in Bihar after the disintegration of the Grand Alliance.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

KarnatakaRashtriya Janata DalTejashwi Yadav
................... Advertisement ...................

Results

Personalities

From the Newsroom

MLAs with Criminal Cases

Crorepati MLAs

................... Advertisement ...................

Quick Links

IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreVaranasi Flyover