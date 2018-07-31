Tej Pratap Yadav's Cosplay As Lord Shiva During Temple Visit. Watch

Tej Pratap Yadav, 29, was Bihar health minister until Nitish Kumar dumped the RJD last year

Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of RJD chief Lalu Yadav, was seen in the costume of Lord Shiva at a temple in Patna. The former Bihar minister visited the temple before leaving for Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar, which is among the holiest shrines in India for Shiva devotees.

With saffron robes, fake animal skin and a conch-shell, he didn't miss any detail.

29-year-old Tej Pratap Yadav was health minister of Bihar until Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dumped the RJD in July last year and revived his alliance with the BJP.

While his younger brother Tejashwi leads the party and has stepped into the role of opposition leader in Bihar after his father's jail term for corruption, Tej Pratap loves to play dress-up. He has previously been photographed dressed like Lord Krishna, complete with a flute.

Advertisement

Tej Pratap appeared on many outlandish posters when he married the daughter of an RJD leader, Aishwarya Roy, in a Bollywood-style event in April.

He was recently caught on camera taking a tumble when he suddenly revved up during a bicycle protest and ended up hitting a car.

#WATCH: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav dressed up as Lord Shiva offers prayers at a Shiva temple in Patna before leaving for Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar pic.twitter.com/gdBViBmofH - ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2018

The brothers have denied any rift over Tejashwi's rise in the RJD and the perceived sidelining of Tej Pratap, who was never seen to be as sharp in matters of politics and governance as his younger brother.