'Should Avoid': Tej Pratap On Bihar Education Minister Statement On Lord Ram

Tej Pratap Yadav said biggest religion should be humanity and it should be followed.

Offering a piece of advise to Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar for his controversial remarks regarding Lord Ram, Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday said that humanity should be regarded as the foremost religion and urged people to exercise caution when making statements related to religion.

"The biggest religion should be humanity and it should be followed. Such statements should be avoided before saying anything on religion," Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav said.

As the day of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is approaching near, Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar has sparked off yet another controversy with his statements on Lord Ram and said that "if the people fall sick or get injured, they will seek medical attention rather than visiting a temple".

Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar said, "If you get injured, where will you go? Temple or hospital? If you want education and want to become an officer, MLA, or MP, will you go to a temple or school? Fateh Bahadur Singh (RJD MLA) said the same thing that had been said by Savitribai Phule. What is wrong here? He quoted Savitribai Phule. Isn't education necessary?...We should be cautious of pseudo-Hinduvaad and pseudo-nationalism...When Lord Ram resides in each one of us and everywhere, where will you go to look for him?...The sites that have been allocated have been made into sites of exploitation, used for filling the pockets of a few conspirators in society..."

This is not the first time the Bihar Education Minister has been embroiled in controversy; he previously likened the holy Ramcharitmanas to "potassium cyanide" in a statement made in September last year.

Speaking at an event on Hindi Diwas (September 14), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said, "If you serve 56 kinds of dishes and mix potassium cyanide into them, would you eat them? The same analogy applies to the scriptures of Hinduism."

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)