Tej Pratap Yadav Meets Father Lalu Yadav, Retracts Comment Against Leader

Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters that Mr Singh was a "guardian" to him (File)

Senior RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday visited his jailed father Lalu Prasad Yadav and after a reprimand from him for his utterances against senior party leader Raghubansh Prasad Singh, described the former union minister as "guardian" against whom he bore no ill feeling.

Tej Pratap Yadav stayed for nearly two and a half hours with Lalu Prasad Yadav in the director's bungalow of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, where the RJD chief was shifted recently as precautionary measure for Covid-19.

The RJD chief who has been convicted in several cases of multi-crore fodder scam is lodged in RIMS, Ranchi.

Emerging out of the RIMS, Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters that Mr Singh was a "guardian" to him to whom he talks regularly.

Taj Pratap Yadav, elder son of Lalu Yadav, had made castigating remarks against the former union minister recently over his resignation from RJD's vice president post in protest against efforts to induct former LJP MP Rama Singh into the party, saying "RJD is an ocean and Singh is like a mug of water of it whose coming/going will have no impact on the party."

Mr Yadav is believed to have chided his son for the comment on Mr Singh and asked him to refrain from making such statements during election time.

Mr Singh, who served as union rural development minister in UPA I and a long time companion of the RJD chief, was angry awith Mr Yadav's remark and there was speculations in the political circle that he might quit the party.