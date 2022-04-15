Teen Injured In Violence-Hit Madhya Pradesh City Battles For Life

The state government has moved the teenager to a bigger hospital in Indore

Shivam Shukla, 16, caught in the communal violence during the Ram Navami celebrations in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city, is battling for his life.

The state government has moved the teenager, who has suffered severe brain injuries, to a bigger hospital in Indore and will pay for his treatment.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to Khargone's district collector to initiate enquiry into April 10 attack on the boy.

Shivam was about to leave on April 11 for Dhar district to attend the April 17 marriage of elder sister Kritika, but the attack by rioters derailed his plans.

A native of Nisarpur village in neighbouring Dhar district, Shivam has been living with his maternal uncle's family in Zamindar Mohalla of Khargone town since last five years.

He is enrolled in a diploma course in government polytechnic after completing matriculation last year in Khargone.



His grandmother, with tears in her eyes, complains that the boy had just gone out for aarti (prayers) when there was stone pelting and got severely injured.

"I want my grandson back," she said.

Being on ventilator support for more than two days, the teenager has started showing signs of recovery.

"Had the riots not happened on April 10 evening, Shivam would've left for our home, to join the family in preparing for sister Kritika's marriage to a temple priest from Vadodara. The groom's family in Gujarat has postponed the marriage and is helping us in taking care of Shivam at the hospital in Indore," said Purushottam Shukla, the boy's father.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, the district administration and police demolished illegal buildings of those involved in the attack on Ram Navami procession on Sunday.

At least 24 people, including six policemen, were injured in the violence, according to officials.