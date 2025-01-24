Techie Takes Down Scammer With Counter Hack Attack

An Indian scammer got the taste of his own medicine after he encountered a tech-savvy man who hacked his laptop and accessed his personal information. The hacker also threatened to access his bank account to make payments, prompting the scammer to erase all traces of his online identity.



The video was shared on the YouTube channel mrwn with the description, "In this video, I confront a scammer with his banking details, name and picture while getting his reaction on webcam."



The hacker explains the scammer in the video goes by the name Kamal. He shows how Kamal's laptop is filled with private images, data, and bank account information. He revealed that he waited and observed the scammer for four weeks before calling the phone that would direct him to the man.



The techie starts by pretending to be a naive person. After talking to him for a while, Kamal asks him to make a payment for fake software. However, the hacker enters Kamal's information instead of his own, leaving the Indian man scared and confused.



In the comment section of the YouTube video, people praised the hacker for his skills. Some Indians shared that they were embarrassed the scammer was from their country.



A person said, "I don't care what anyone says. In our home, all content creators who mess with scammers are heroes. Thanks for all that you do.”



Another added, “The world needs an army of these scammer catchers."



An Indian user shared, "As an Indian, I feel so ashamed of my country for this kind of low-living things. I can't even defend it anymore [I don't even want to]. You're doing a great, great, GREAT WORK, my man!!! Please make sure these people get what they deserve.”



"My mother was recently scammed out of some money by these scammers. This is much appreciated." read a comment.



Last week, Police arrested a 30-year-old man from Bihar Khagaria town for cheating a Navi Mumbai resident of over Rs 14.8 crore in a share trading cyber fraud, PTI reported.



The Navi Mumbai police's Cyber Cell tracked down and nabbed the accused, Sujitkumar Madankumar Singh, who has connections in Cambodia where he worked at call centres and duped Indian citizens in scams, an official said.



In 2022, India registered 17,470 cybercrimes, including 6,491 cases of online bank fraud, according to government data.