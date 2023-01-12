Team Uddhav's Leader Sanjay Raut To Join Bharat Jodo Yatra In Kashmir

Sanjay Raut will join the long march January 20. (File)

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut has said that he will join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi from January 20.

Noting that Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had a special connection with Kashmir, Raut said he will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

"People of this country have already joined 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which has covered 4,000 kilometres so far led by Rahul Gandhi. Jammu and Kashmir is a sensitive area and Balasaheb Thackeray had a special connection with Kashmir. So to represent the Shiv Sena there, I will be joining the 'Bharat Jodo yatra'".

"When the yatra was crossing Maharashtra, our leader Aaditya Thackeray joined from Nanded. Now that I am joining, it will be extraordinary for me and the whole country. Youth is joining the yatra for unity," he added.

Raut also took dig at the ruling alliance in Maharashtra over reports of change in plans regarding visit of Chief Minsiter Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Davos in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the state.

He alleged that the government was concerned about BMC elections

"The government is not serious. They can request the Prime Minister to give another date but Davos dates won't change... This is being done for BMC (Bombay municipal corporation) elections and nothing else. Our Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are not serious about investments in Maharashtra," Raut alleged.

A delegation of Maharashtra had visited Davos in June last year for World Economic Forum Annual Meeting to seek investments.

