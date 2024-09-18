Team Akhilesh Yadav Party MLA's Son Arrested After Girl Dies By Suicide: Cops

The investigation revealed that the MLA's son was involved in the matter, police said (Representational)

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Bhadohi Zahid Beg's son Zaim Beg was arrested on Wednesday evening in connection with the suicide of a minor girl, police said here.

The arrest follows an ongoing investigation in two cases registered against the MLA and his wife for allegedly forcing a minor girl into child labour and instigating another to die by suicide. The MLA's son is accused in both cases.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said, "It was found in the investigation that the minor had been subjected to forced labour and had expressed a desire to escape before her death. The investigation revealed that the MLA's son was involved in the matter."

Zaim Beg was arrested in the Makhdoompur area near the Bhadohi-Jaunpur border and is currently facing legal proceedings, the officer said.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit initiated an investigation following the girl's death and subsequently rescued a 17-year-old girl working at the MLA's residence.

Based on the findings, a case has been registered against Zahid Beg and his wife Seema Beg under section 108 of the Bonded Labour System (Prohibition) Act.

The labour department has also initiated proceedings against the MLA and his wife.

