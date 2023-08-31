Teacher's Day 2023: Date, History And Significance Of This Day

Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Teacher's Day is celebrated in India on September 5 every year. It is a day to honour, recognise and celebrate the educators. This day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Dr. Radhakrishnan was the first Vice-President of India and the second President of India, who was a teacher, scholar and philosopher par excellence. He was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.

Teacher's Day Date:

Across India, Teacher's Day is celebrated on September 5.

Teacher's Day History:

Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first vice-president of India and the second president of the nation. Dr. Radhakrishnan was an esteemed educationist. Once, his students asked him, out of reverence, if he would allow them to celebrate his birthday. Dr Radhakrishnan denied any special treatment but suggested to the students that they could celebrate the day as Teachers' Day to recognise their contribution to society. That's how it all began.

Teacher's Day Significance:

This is a day to honour and show gratitude to all educators and teachers. Across India, schools and higher educational institutions have been celebrating this day by paying tribute to Dr Radhakrishnan. Many students show their appreciation and gratitude to their teachers by giving them cards and gifts.