Teacher Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Raping Student In Rajasthan

A school teacher in Rajasthan has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a class 10 student

A 56-year-old government school teacher has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by a POCSO court in Rajasthan for raping a Class 10 student of his school in 2019.

POCSO court judge Hanuman Prasad also imposed a fine of Rs 47,000 on the convict, public prosecutor, Suresh Kumar Verma, said today.

The teacher first molested the girl during a school trip in January 2019. After the trip, the teacher offered to drop the girl to her home and raped her on the way.

The teacher continued to molest and rape the minor survivor in school thereafter.

The minor then filed a case against the teacher in March 2019.

The teacher was booked under the POCSO Act and was arrested following the initial investigation in the matter. He has been in jail since then.

Statements of at least 11 witnesses were recorded during the trial of the case.

