TCS Tightens Bench Policy, Minimum 225-Day Billing Now Mandatory

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has introduced a new rule, mandating at least 225 days of billing every year for all employees. The move aims to encourage employees to be more active and ready for assignments.

According to the updated policy, the maximum number of days an employee can remain on the bench - when you are not assigned to any client project - is limited to 35 days per year. This policy came into effect on June 12.

"At any given point in time, associates must be allocated for a minimum period of 225 business days in the last 12 months, failing which, necessary due diligence and appropriate management action will be exercised," the policy document said. It aims to ensure both organisational and individual goals are met.

The violation of the policy will impact the individual's compensation, career growth, avenues of overseas deployment in the future and employment at TCS.

"Long periods of remaining unallocated shall adversely impact associate compensation, career growth, avenues of overseas deployment in the future, and continuity of employment with the organisation," the company added.

TCS also wants unallocated employees to spend four to six hours a day upskilling and staying interview-ready, it said. Work from the office is mandatory for quicker project deployment, and flexible work options are allowed only in exceptional emergencies.

As per the document, the company requires freshers to be assigned to a project from the first day at the company.

The company will also regularly assess the employees' performance and fit for the job, and they must clear the required tests or assessments to continue in their roles.

TCS is also discouraging employees from constantly changing projects or working on short-term projects all the time. If this happens too often, the HR department will look into it. If any employee doesn't follow the new deployment rules, the company may take action against them, it added.