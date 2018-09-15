Request To Free Rajiv Gandhi's Assassins Not Sent To Centre: Governor

Rajiv Gandhi assassination: State Cabinet had recommended the release of seven convicts on September 9.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit today denied media reports that he had forwarded to the Union Home Ministry a State Government recommendation that all the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination be released.

"A section of media has been reporting that in the matter of the release of the convicted prisoners undergoing life imprisonment for involvement in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, a reference has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India," a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said, adding that a decision on the issue would be taken in a "just and fair manner" in accordance with the Constitution.

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet had recommended the release of all seven Rajiv case convicts, incarcerated since 1991, on September 9.

The statement, issued by the Joint Director (Public Relations) of the Raj Bhavan, also noted that several television channels have been holding debates on this assumption. "It is clarified that no reference has been made to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the matter. The case is a complex one and involves the examination of legal, administrative and constitutional issues," it said.

Mr Gandhi was killed in a blast at a Sriperumbudur election rally on May 21, 1991. Fourteen others, including main assassin Dhanu, also died in the incident.