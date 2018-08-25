Tamil Nadu Government Sends 1 Lakh Litres Of Water To Flood-Hit Kerala

All India | | Updated: August 25, 2018 20:20 IST
The materials would be distributed directly to the affected people. (File)

Coimbatore: 

Tamil Nadu government today dispatched one lakh litres of 'Amma' brand of bottled drinking water to flood-hit Kerala.

Flagging off 11 lorries carrying the water bottles, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani said the government continues to help the people of the neighbouring state.

A total of 42 types of relief materials, including rice, grains, medicines and essentials worth Rs 4 crore has also been sent, he said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has already announced Rs 10-crore financial assistance for that state, he said.

Besides, a non-governmental organisation has donated a water-purifying machine worth Rs 5 lakh, which is also part of the relief materials sent today, he said.

CPI has also sent relief materials worth Rs 10 lakh collected by party, its leader M Arumugham said.

The materials would be distributed directly to the affected people, he said, adding that a sum of Rs 3 lakh from the party would be handed over to the Thrissur district party headquarters for carrying out relief work.

