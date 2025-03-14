"Centre Cheated Tamil Nadu Of 2,150 Crore..." Hindi Row Jab In Budget Speech

Sharp references to the DMK vs BJP 'language war' - over the National Education Policy and the 'imposition' of Hindi on the southern states - made unsurprising appearances Friday morning as Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Dr Palanivel Thiagarajan read out the 2025/26 budget in the Assembly.

These jabs included Dr Thiagarajan accusing the BJP-led centre of having "cheated" the state of Rs 2,150 crore in funds for the Samagra Shiksha education scheme.

The reference was to a remark by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan - that the money will not be released till Tamil Nadu backtracks 'Hindi imposition' claims and implements the NEP. This was denounced as "blackmail" by Chief Minister MK Stalin and led to fierce exchanges between the two.

This morning Dr Thiagarajan said the Tamil Nadu government would fund this on its own.

The state's two-language policy, under which students learn Tamil and English, and which Chief Minister MK Stalin has credited for a stellar academic record, "has taken us to greater heights... Tamils achieve globally because of this", Dr Thiagarajan said.

The pointed remark comes amid a fierce battle between the state and centre over a new education policy that says, among other contentious points, students in Class VII and above must learn a third language (apart from their mother tongue and English) from a list of 22.

The DMK has objected to this requirement, pointing out the existing two-language policy has served the state - the second-largest contributor to the Indian economy - well enough.

The BJP, however, maintains its formula will benefit people travelling to other states.

It has also argued the NEP does not force a student to study Hindi.

On Thursday the DMK fired another shot at the BJP-led centre, swapping out the rupee symbol (Re) in promotional material for the budget with the Tamil letter (Ru) commonly used to refer to the currency.

The BJP fired an immediate and sharp response; the party's state unit chief, K Annamalai, called Mr Stalin "stupid" for removing a symbol designed by a Tamilian.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared it a "secessionist" move" that signals a "dangerous mindset to weaken Indian unity under the pretext of regional pride".

The DMK, though, has said the use of the Tamil letter is meant only to prioritise the state language. "There is nothing illegal about it... this is not a 'showdown'. We prioritise Tamil, that is why the government went ahead with this," party leader Saravanan Annadurai told a TV channel.

The DMK and BJP are also at odds over delimitation, which the former has linked to 'Hindi imposition', arguing it will help the latter win elections by expanding its linguistic support base.

On this front, Chief Minister Stalin has issued a call to seven counterparts, including Mamata Banerjee in Bengal and Bhagwant Mann in Punjab, as well as senior opposition leaders from these seven states, to form a 'joint action committee' to oppose the proposed delimitation.

DMK reps have already met ex-Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the chief ministers of Karnataka (Siddaramaiah) and Telangana (Revanth Reddy) to extend invitations.

Mr Reddy and Siddaramaiah, both from the Congress, the DMK's ally, will attend. The latter has sent his deputy, DK Shivakumar, to the table. Mr Reddy, meanwhile, has joined Mr Stalin in criticising delimitation, warning it will, in fact, impose limitations on the southern states.

The DMK has argued that delimitation based on current data - whether by redrawing constituency boundaries or re-allocating existing seats - will penalise states that have controlled population growth. Most of such states are from the south. This, the party has further argued, means the southern states will get reduced representation in Parliament.

Speaking for the BJP-led centre, Home Minister Amit Shah insisted the southern states will not lose a single seat. To this the DMK pointed out Mr Shah had not also said the northern states - where Hindi is commonly spoken, and which are seen as BJP bastions - will not get more seats.