India, China Military Talks On Restoring Status Quo Ante Inconclusive: Sources

India, China Military Talks On Restoring Status Quo Ante Inconclusive, Say Sources

Talks between India and China to restore the status quo ante at the Line of Actual Control -- the de facto border between the two nations -- have remained inconclusive, sources told NDTV.

A joint press release issued after the sixth round of talks between senior commanders of both nations stressed on the importance of strengthening communication, avoiding misunderstandings and refraining from sending more troops to the frontline.

But in a cryptic note, it also added in the list of don'ts -- "refrain from unilaterally changing the situation in the ground and avoid taking actions that may complicate the situation".

It was not immediately clear if they referred to the current situation on the ground or the status quo that existed before the Chinese troops started a series of transgressions earlier this year.