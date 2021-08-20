Taliban Searched Closed Indian Consulate In Kandahar: Government Sources

Afghanistan crisis: Taliban returned to power earlier this week after 20 years.

The Taliban visited closed Indian consulates in Afghanistan on Wednesday, searched for papers and took away parked cars, government sources said today.

Members of the Taliban visited the Indian consulates in Kandahar and Herat on Wednesday, according to the sources. They "searched closets" in Kandahar for papers and took away vehicles parked at both the consulates.

After its breakneck takeover of Afghan capital Kabul, the Taliban has been carrying out door-to-door searches in Kabul to identify Afghans who worked for National Directorate of Security, the state-run intelligence agency.

India operated four consulates in the country, besides the embassy in Kabul. Apart from Kandahar and Herat, India also had a consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, which was shut down days before the Taliban took control.

An Indian Air Force plane evacuated over 170 people from Kabul on Tuesday, including India's ambassador to Afghanistan, as diplomats and civilians scrambled to get out of the country after the Taliban's takeover. Some Indian nationals are still in Kabul, waiting to be flown out.

Indian envoy Rudrendra Tandon told reporters that nearly 200 personnel of the Indian mission in Afghanistan had been evacuated within three days, besides civilians.

An intelligence document for the UN has revealed that the Taliban are going house-to-house searching for people who worked with the US and NATO forces, according to news agency AFP.

The "targeted searches" have raised fears that the group, which has launched a PR blitz and has claimed complete amnesty for rivals, does not intend to stick to its word.