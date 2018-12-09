Tiger Electrocuted At Farm Near Wildfire Reserve In Maharashtra

A sub-adult tiger was electrocuted in a farm near a Maharashtra tiger reserve (Representational)

A sub-adult tiger was found dead after getting electrocuted in a farm near the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district, over 170 kilometres from Maharashtra's Nagpur, a Forest department official said Sunday.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Gajendra Narwane said the body of the tiger was found at around 10pm Saturday in a farm in Bhamdeli village in the Moharli buffer zone of the reserve.

"It was a sub-adult collared tiger. A post mortem was conducted Sunday morning. It was electrocuted sometime in the morning on Saturday," Mr Narwane told PTI.

He said the farm owner was arrested as he had installed electric fencing which is prohibited.

A forest department team was probing the incident further, Mr Narwane added.

