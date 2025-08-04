Advertisement
Drunk Army Officer Hits 30 People With Car In Nagpur, Then This Happens

Officials said the army officer was driving recklessly and lost control of the vehicle. Within seconds, he hit people, the car overturned and fell into a drain.

Read Time: 1 min
Drunk Army Officer Hits 30 People With Car In Nagpur, Then This Happens
The man, identified as Harshpal Mahadev Waghmare (40), has been working in the Indian Army in Assam.
  • An allegedly drunk army officer hit 25 to 30 people in Nagpur on Sunday evening
  • The officer, Harshpal Mahadev Waghmare, is 40 years old and serves in Assam
  • Waghmare lost control of his car near Durga Chowk, which then overturned into a drain
An allegedly drunk army officer was thrashed by locals and subsequently arrested after he lost control of his car and hit at least 25 to 30 people in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Sunday evening.

The man, identified as Harshpal Mahadev Waghmare (40), has been working in the Indian Army in Assam. He was on a four-day leave and was visiting Maharashtra when the incident took place.

Waghmare was driving to Hamlapuri via Durga Chowk in Nagardhan around 8:30 pm, allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Officials said that he was driving recklessly and lost control of the vehicle. Within seconds, he hit people, the car overturned and fell into a drain.

Furious over the incident, a large group of locals pulled him out of the drain and thrashed him.

Visuals show Waghmare trying to get past the angry crowd with blood on his face.

Ramtek police officials arrested Waghmare and took him to a hospital for treatment.

