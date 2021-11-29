Symptoms Of Omicron Variant: 5 Points

COVID-19: Omicron strain has more mutations than any other variant seen in the past

COVID-19: The Omicron was first detected in South Africa

New Delhi: Doctors in South Africa, where a new coronavirus variant of concern 'Omicron' has been found, have been studying symptoms of this new strain on COVID-19 patients and they have now made certain observations.

Symptoms of Omicron variant:

  1. Patients infected with this strain show extreme tiredness. This is not limited to any age group. Young patients also show extreme tiredness, according to Angelique Coetzee, chairperson of the South African Medical Association.

  2. There is no major drop in oxygen saturation levels. Drastic drop in oxygen saturation levels was seen among patients during the second wave of the pandemic in India, for example.

  3. Patients infected with Omicron strain have not reported loss of taste or smell, which are known symptoms in patients infected with other strains.

  4. Patients of Omicron variant have, however, complained of "scratchy throat".

  5. Most patients of Omicron strain have recovered without hospitalisation, say doctors.



