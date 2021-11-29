Symptoms Of Omicron Variant: 5 Points

Patients infected with this strain show extreme tiredness. This is not limited to any age group. Young patients also show extreme tiredness, according to Angelique Coetzee, chairperson of the South African Medical Association.

There is no major drop in oxygen saturation levels. Drastic drop in oxygen saturation levels was seen among patients during the second wave of the pandemic in India, for example.

Patients infected with Omicron strain have not reported loss of taste or smell, which are known symptoms in patients infected with other strains.

Patients of Omicron variant have, however, complained of "scratchy throat".