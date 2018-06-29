'Swiss Bank Money Flying. India Losing': Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre

Mamata Banerjee has floated the idea of "Federal Front" of regional parties. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today slammed the Centre over increase in flight of money to Swiss bank and blamed this to demonetisation.

Referring to the report that Indians' money in Swiss banks has risen by 50 per cent in the last one year, Banerjee said that it has happened when the native banks were running on losses.

"Bravo! #DeMonetisation? Swiss Bank money flying. India losing," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this evening.

The TMC chief has been regularly criticising the centre's decision of demonetisation in November 2016 as part of efforts to bring back black money from foreign banks.

The TMC chief, who has floated the idea of "Federal Front" of regional parties, have been making scathing attack at the BJP-led coalition at the centre.

She had held public meetings in several states to criticise the demonetisation as part of which high denomination currencies of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 were scrapped.