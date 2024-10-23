Swiggy Launches New 'Seal' Badge To Raise Food Hygiene And Quality Standards

Swiggy will now share verified customer review-based feedback with restaurant partners.(Representational)

Online food delivery firm Swiggy on Wednesday introduced the 'Swiggy Seal' initiative to raise hygiene and food quality standards among restaurant partners on its platform.

The initiative, which is currently live in Pune, will be gradually scaled up during November to cover over 650 cities across India.

"Since the program's launch two weeks ago, restaurant partners have shown high interest, with hundreds of requests for hygiene audits already received. Should any concerns arise about a restaurant holding the Seal, Swiggy will thoroughly review the feedback and may revoke the badge if the restaurant fails to maintain the established standards," Swiggy stated.

Under the initiative, the 'Swiggy Seal' badge will be featured on restaurant menu pages to highlight those with a proven track record of serving hygienic, high-quality meals in quality packaging.

"Leveraging insights from over 7 million verified customer reviews in the past six months, the Swiggy Seal program aims to elevate restaurant hygiene practices. It offers restaurant partners comprehensive insights and actionable support to ensure the delivery of hygienic, well-cooked food in high-quality packaging," Swiggy stated.

Through this initiative, Swiggy will share detailed, verified customer review-based feedback with restaurant partners, focusing on key areas like contamination prevention, optimal cooking and packaging quality. The insights will enable restaurants to identify areas of improvement and implement effective hygiene practices.

The food delivery platform has teamed up with FSSAI-accredited agencies, including Eurofins and Equinox, to offer restaurants access to professional hygiene audits at exclusive rates.

