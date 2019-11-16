UP Minister Swati Singh Summoned By Yogi Adityanath After Audio Threatening Cop Goes Viral

Yogi Adityanath has Swati Singh, minister from Uttar Pradesh over viral audio clip.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday summoned state minister Swati Singh after a purported audio clip of her threatening a police officer in Lucknow went viral, news agency ANI reported.

The Chief Minister has also asked for a report from the Director-General of Police in 24 hours.

This comes a day after a purported audio conversation between Swati Singh and Circle Officer Beenu Singh went viral on social media.

In the said audio, UP Minister Swati Singh is heard expressing displeasure over registering of an FIR against the Ansal Group alleging that "fake cases" were being filed against the company. However, the police are yet to verify the authenticity of the audio.

Swati Singh is also apparently heard saying that the case in question is a high-profile case and that the chief minister is aware of it. She is heard asking the police officer to sit down with her to resolve the matter if she wanted to continue working.

Opposition parties including Samajwadi Party and Congress have attacked the Yogi government over the minister issuing threats to the police officer.

"The matter is high profile and is under the cognizance of the Chief Minister. What inquiry will you do? Come and sit down" is this the zero tolerance for corruption which the Chief Minister is not tired of speaking about? Shame!," Samajwadi Party said in a tweet quoting the conversation between the minister and the circle officer.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu, in a separate tweet, said: "UP minister is threatening the Lucknow Cant CO in favour of scamster Ansal Builder. Madam minister is saying this matter is in the know of the CM sahab, there are orders from above that there should be no FIR in this case. See the hold of scamsters under BJP government, how the minister is threatening the guardians of law."

On September 29, Vice Chairman of real estate group Ansal API's Vice Chairman Pranav Ansal was detained from the Delhi Airport in connection with criminal breach of trust, cheating, and forgery.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

