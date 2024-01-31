AAP's Swati Maliwal Had To Take Rajya Sabha Oath Twice. Here's Why

AAP's Swati Maliwal was elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed

Swati Maliwal, former chairperson of Delhi commission for women, took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha this afternoon. But the activist, known for her feisty statements on issues concerning safety of women, had to take the oath of office twice.

According to sources, Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar asked Ms Maliwal to take the oath for the second time after she mistakenly read out the oath meant for nominated members the first time. The sources added that sloganeering by AAP members when Ms Maliwal took the oath was another reason behind the Chairman asking for a repeat.

Ms Maliwal, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member, was elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed. Her party colleague and financial policy expert, Narain Dass Gupta, also took the oath today. This is Mr Dass Gupta's second term in the Upper House. Educationist Satnam Singh Sandhu, a nominated member in Rajya Sabha, also took the oath today. Mr Sandhu is the founder-chancellor of Chandigarh University.

These three are the first Rajya Sabha members to take the oath in the new Parliament building.

Before she reached Parliament, Ms Maliwal offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place. She posted a photograph from inside the temple, saying she took blessings before taking the oath.

Following her election earlier this month, Ms Maliwal had said that she had been raising women's issues at the grassroots. In her new role, she would be voicing these issues in Parliament, Ms Maliwal had said.

Speaking to news agency ANI today, she said, "Today is a big day for me. I took an oath that my life will be dedicated to the country. I am an activist and I will always be an activist."

Ms Maliwal also commented on the mass suspension of MPs during the Winter Session, which has now been revoked. "If all the MPs of the opposition will be suspended, then who will question the government?"