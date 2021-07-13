Suvendu Adhikari Meets Governor, Wants Mukul Roy Out Of Assembly Panel

The BJP's Suvendu Adhikari met Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today to complain about the appointment of Trinamool Congress's Mukul Roy as the chairman of the key Public Accounts Committee. Seeking the Governor's intervention, he said the appointment is a violation of law.

The Governor's handle tweeted about the meeting.

"A Delegation of opposition MLAs led by the Leader of Opposition Sevendu Adhikari called on WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan Kolkata today at 4 PM. Leader of Opposition submitted a representation as regards irregularities relatable to PAC Chairman in Legislative Assembly," his post read:

A Delegation of opposition MLAs led by the Leader of Opposition #WBLA Shri @SuvenduWB called on WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan Kolkata today at 4 PM.



Leader of Opposition submitted a representation as regards irregularities relatable to PAC Chairman #WBLA. pic.twitter.com/rY7jZeEYK0 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) July 13, 2021

The BJP has been protesting against the appointment of Mukul Roy, who recently went back to the ruling Trinamool Cnogress after a brief stay in the BJP.

Mr Adhikari has said that an opposition MLA is always appointed as the PAC chairman, and claimed that the Trinamool has misused that rule.

Mukul Roy, who changed camp last month after Trinamool's big victory in the assembly elections, has not resigned from his assembly seat which he won on a BJP ticket.