SUV Catches Fire On Noida Road, Passengers Escape Just In Time

Two men had a close save on Wednesday afternoon after their SUV caught fire on the Elevated Road in Noida, officials said.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm near the Uflex company site when the SUV, a Toyota Fortuner, was moving from Sector 18 towards Sector 62, they said.

"The SUV caught fire but the two occupants had moved out of it in time without any hurt. Two water tenders along with firefighters were immediately rushed to the site and the fire was doused soon," Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

He said the exact trigger of the fire was yet to be ascertained but prima facie it seemed that the engine of the car may have got over heated, resulting in the blaze.

The 2019 model SUV is registered in Ghaziabad, according to details available on transport department website.

Meanwhile, the traffic police said that there was a brief disruption in vehicular movement on the Elevated Road during the episode. Normal traffic movement was restored shortly, the police said.

Thousands of vehicles pass daily through the Elevated Road which has become an important link for people commuting to Sector 18, Atta Market, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, DND Flyway, etc from interior sectors of Noida and adjoining Ghaziabad.

