Suspense Over Siddaramaiah In Congress' 1st List For Karnataka State Polls

The Congress today announced its first list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections, featuring former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state party chief DK Shivakumar, both of who have reportedly been eyeing the top job if the party is voted to power. The grand old party released 124 names for the total 224 constituencies in the first list.

While DK Shivakumar will contest again from Kanakapura constituency, Siddaramaiah has got Varuna in Mysuru, currently represented by his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah. The former Chief Minister was, however, hoping to contest from Kolar, and had prepared the ground for it for months. In his formal application to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in February, Siddaramaiah had mentioned Badami, Varuna, and Kolar as the three constituencies from which he would choose. Badami and Kolar do not feature in the first list, raising eyebrows on the party's game plan, as Siddaramaiah was planning to contest from two seats, like last time. Sources say it's unlikely he would get Kolar, as local reports suggest he might not win from there.

The first list includes top state leaders and a majority of the sitting MLAs. Interestingly, 91-year-old Shamanuru Shivashankarappa has managed to get a ticket from Davanagere South. Meanwhile, veteran party leader and MP from Kolar, KH Muniyappa, has got a ticket from the Devanahalli Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, as Karnataka gears up for the May elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet made a crucial decision today scrapping four percent reservation under the OBC quota for Muslims, to accommodate two percent each to the Lingayats and the Vokkaligas - the two major communities that determine the poll outcomes for the BJP.

Muslims will now be accommodated under the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section category, which accommodates all other groups.

The Vokkaliga, who had four per cent reservation, will now get six per cent, and Lingayats, who were getting five per cent reservation, will now get seven per cent.