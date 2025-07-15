Suspend Cop Who Did Not Act In SC/ST Act Case: Madras High Court

The Madras High Court has ordered the Director General of Police to suspend the Deputy Superintendent of Police of Kottakuppam range for failing to take appropriate action in a case filed under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The case pertains to a land dispute in Vanur, Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu, between Senthamarai, from the Scheduled Caste community, and Veerasami from another community.

The district court had ruled in favour of Senthamarai, and the High Court upheld the ruling.

However, Kesavan, from a different community, later claimed ownership of the land and allegedly threatened Senthamarai and his family.

Despite a complaint filed in 2023 at the Vanur police station, no action was taken. In 2024, when a relative of Senthamarai went to inspect the land, he was abused with casteist slurs, physically assaulted, and his phone was snatched by Kesavan.

Though a case was registered under the SC/ST Act, police allegedly failed to act, while a counter-complaint from Kesavan led to a case being filed against seven members of Senthamarai's side.

Senthamarai submitted a plea demanding action against the police officer for bias and inaction. After hearing arguments, Justice P. Velmurugan observed that the DSP had acted in a one-sided manner and did not conduct a proper investigation.

The court today directed the DGP to suspend the officer and submit a report to the court. The case has been adjourned for further hearing.