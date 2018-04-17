Sushma Swaraj To Visit China On April 21 For Foreign Ministers' Meet

Ms Swaraj is expected to hold talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during her visit to the country, news agency PTI reported.
Wang, who was elevated last month to be the State Councillor, is the top diplomat in the Chinese hierarchy. He will hold the dual posts of the State Councillor and Foreign Minister.
Ms Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are visiting China virtually around the same time. Ms Sitharaman will be in the country to take part in the SCO Defence Ministers meeting on April 24. Foreign and Defence Ministers of Pakistan are also expected to attend the meeting.
The SCO meetings are a prelude to the June summit of the eight-member grouping comprising China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.
India and Pakistan were formally inducted as the newest members of the group in June 2017.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to China to take part in the SCO summit to be held in the Chinese city of Qingdao in June .
(with inputs from PTI)