Tej Pratap's Threat 'Forced' Sushil Modi to Change Son's Wedding Venue

Days after Lalu Yadav older son Tej Pratap threatened to disrupt the wedding of Bihar Deputy chief minister Sushil Modi's son, the family was "forced to change" the function venue, the BJP leader said in a statement.Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday prophesied an assault by him on Mr Modi, who invited Tej Pratap to his son Utkarsh's wedding on December 3."If I attend, I will enter his house and beat him up. If I go to his son's marriage, I will expose him," promised Tej Pratap, who was a minister in Bihar till July before Chief Minister Nitish Kumar quit Grand Alliance over corruption charges against Lalu Yadav and his family and joined hands with the BJP to form the government in the state.Although here was no condemnation from Lalu Yadav's party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, but the RJD chief has assured Mr Modi and his family that his son won't create any problem at the wedding.Mr Modi's decision of changing venue has been called a "publicity stunt" by RJD leaders.Sushil Modi, who was "worried that Tej Pratap's provocative speech may lead to some untoward incident on the day of the wedding", had requested Lalu Yadav to intervene. Citing threats and objectionable comments by Tej Pratap, Mr Modi in a statement said today that his family was forced to change the venue.The wedding ceremony will now be conducted at Veterinary College Ground instead of Shakha Maidan, which was close to Mr Modi 's ancestral house in Patna.The wedding has been making news for its unique invitation being sent to guests on emails and WhatsApp declaring "no dowry is taken for this marriage". Mr Modi has insisted that the ceremony will not be a grand affair to send across a message against the tradition of dowry.

The move is in sync with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's campaign to abolish child marriage and dowry. According to official records, Bihar ranks second in the country after neighbouring Uttar Pradesh when it comes to dowry-related cases.



