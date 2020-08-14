'Pic With Folded Hands': Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande's Campaign

Ankita Lokhande has demaned a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death (File)

Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend, has urged people across the world to post photographs of their folded hands on social media to honour the memory of the actor, who was found dead in his Mumbai house in June. The television star's appeal on Instagram comes amid the Internet campaign that demands a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into what the police called was death by suicide.

"Post a pic of yours with folded hands and join the campaign #GlobalPrayers4SSR at 10 am (IST) on 15th August. Let's Pray together for truth to shine forth and for God to guide us. #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #Warriors4SSR #CBIForSSR #GodIsWithUs," she said on Instagram.

Ms Lokhande, who dated Sushant Singh Rajput for years before breaking up in 2016, has refused to believe the police's assertion that the actor died by suicide. "Sushant didn't have suicidal personality. When he was with me, he used to be happy, he used to keep me happy. He was a very balanced person," she told NDTV earlier this month.

Sushant's father KK Singh had last month filed a complaint with the Bihar Police against actor Rhea Chakraborty, alleging she transferred Rs 15 crore from Mr Rajput's account and had been harassing him.

The Enforcement Directorate also registered a money laundering probe into the allegedly dubious transactions. The Mumbai Police have also been running a parallel investigation in the case and have so far registered statements of over 50 people.

After the case got entangled in a turf war between the Mumbai Police and their Bihar counterpart, the Nitish Kumar government recommended a CBI probe into the matter. The move was challenged by Ms Chakraborty in the Supreme Court, which has been hearing the petition.

Mr Chakraborty, who has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate twice, submitted in the court on Thursday that the Bihar Police's FIR is "completely illegal" and the state did not have jurisdiction to send the case to the CBI, adding she has no objection if the Supreme Court transferred the case to the agency.

On Thursday, Ms Lokhande along with other actors including Kriti Sanon and Kangana Ranaut pressed for a CBI probe into the case.

"The nation wants to know what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. Justice for Sushant, CBI for SSR," said Ms Lokhande in a video message on Instagram.

Actor Varun Dhawan is the latest to join the social media campaign as he shared the hashtag "CBIforSSR" today.