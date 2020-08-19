'Love Our Country More Than Ever': Sushant Singh's Family On Court Order

An FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father named Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to transfer the investigation into his death to the CBI. The family has accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, also an actor, and her relatives of mental harassment, cheating him financially and driving the 34-year-old to suicide. Sushant Singh's father KK Singh also challenged the Maharashtra government which wanted Mumbai Police to investigate the actor's death.

"Now that the country's premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice," the family said in a statement.

"Today's development has reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy. We love our country more than ever," it added.

Here is the full statement by Sushant Singh Rajput's family: