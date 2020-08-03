'Bihar Letting Its Police Get Insulted': Tejashwi Yadav Stings Nitish Kumar

The RJD leader also reiterated his demand for a CBI probe into the case. (FILE)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav today attacked the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over what he says is humiliation of its police force in another state. The stinker from Mr Yadav came after a senior Bihar police officer was quarantined hours after he landed in Mumbai to lead the probe being conducted by the state's police into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"Bihar government is letting the Bihar Police get insulted. Centre and Home Ministry have all powers, they must intervene," said the leader of the biggest opposition party in the state.

On Sunday night, Patna City Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari was quarantined by Mumbai's civic body BMC and his hand stamped indicating the isolation period till August 15 after he arrived in Maharashtra's capital.

The RJD leader also reiterated his demand for a central probe into the case.

"This double-engine government should demand CBI inquiry and request Home Minister. It shouldn't be politicised, we're with his (Sushant Singh Rajput's) family," he said.

The demand for a CBI inquiry into the death of Patna-born actor Sushant Singh Rajput also resonated in the Bihar legislature today, eliciting support from lawmakers cutting across party lines.

The MLAs underscored the "forcible quarantine" of Mr Tiwari to reinforce their point.

Earlier, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi had accused the Mumbai police of "putting obstruction" in way of investigation by the Bihar police in Sushant Rajput death case.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

The Mumbai police had registered an unnatural death case and has been recording statements of people known to be close to the late actor.

However, the case took a new turn when the actor's father, KK Singh, lodged a complaint in Patna, accusing actor and Mr Rajput's friend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of abetment to suicide.