Sushant Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty Summoned By Enforcement Directorate

An FIR filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father named Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate by Friday in an investigation into suspected money laundering surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 34-year-old had died by suicide last month, the police in Mumbai had said.

The Enforcement Directorate had filed a money laundering case last week over "suspicious transactions" worth Rs 15 crore in connection with the death of the Bollywood actor.

The case was filed after the agency took note of a First Information Report or FIR by Bihar Police, which is investigating the actor's death and financial transactions based on a complaint by his family.

Sources in the agency had told NDTV it had registered an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) on Friday and that it would "look into the allegation of suspicious transactions in the bank account of the actor. Suspected persons will be issued summons early next week to join the probe".

Police from Bihar's Patna have camped in Mumbai for the past week, inquiring into transactions and investments of two companies set up by Mr Rajput with his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother.

Their probe, set off by a complaint from Mr Rajput's father that accuses Ms Chakraborty of illegally transferring money from his son's account and mentally harassing him, focusses on whether the investments were legal.

Rhea Chakraborty has denied all allegations.