Surgical Strikes Were A 'Successful Tactical Operation': Army Officer

In 2016, Indian Army had carried out surgical strikes against terror launch pads across the LoC.

The 2016 surgical strikes were a successful tactical operation which conveyed a clear message to Pakistan to stop any misadventure along the Line of Control (LoC), Army's Northern Command Chief Lt. General Ranbir Singh said on Saturday.

His comments came a day after Lt Gen (retd) DS Hooda, who was associated with the operation, said it was natural to have initial euphoria over the success but the constant hype around the surgical strikes was unwarranted.

In hindsight, it would have been better had we had kept it a secret, he had said on Friday at an event in Chandigarh.

On September 29, 2016, Indian Army commandos had carried out surgical strikes against terror launch pads across the LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"From military point of view, these were successful tactical operations, which conveyed a very strategic message and the Indian Army was able to convey a very clear message to Pakistan that should they not stop any kind of misadventure along the LoC, they shall be given befitting reply," Lt. General Singh said.

The then Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), who had announced the operation at a press conference, refused to comment on the politicisation of surgical strikes.

Lt. General Singh said all actions carried out by the Army along the LoC were carried out in an extremely professional manner to meet the national aspirations and achieve the military objectives.

He said there are many other options to check infiltration of terrorists from across the border.

Surgical strike is only one of the options through which we stop infiltration. The armed forces have a range of options and they are being analysed at all times and the best course of action is put into effect, he said.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.